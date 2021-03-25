Largest U.S. oil and gas trade group backs carbon price

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The industry group
representing oil and gas companies including Exxon Mobil Corp
and Chevron Corp said on Thursday it supports a
carbon price as one measure to mitigate climate change risk.
Oil and gas trade group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) said in a call with reporters that it endorsed a
carbon-price policy to drive economy-wide solutions.
"We are not advocating a specific price," API President Mike
Sommers said on the call announcing the group's new plan to
address the risks of climate change. "What we are saying is this
is a framework through which API will advocate for specific
principals."
The API plans to advocate for sensible legislation that
prices carbon across all economic sectors while avoiding
regulatory duplication, Sommers said.
API has started to shift some of its rhetoric on climate and
carbon issue as the climate-focused Biden administration came to
power.
Still, Sommers did not commit to the industry reaching
net-zero oil emissions in the next 15 years.
"There is no way that it is feasible without technologies
that are not in the marketplace today," he said.
President Joe Biden's administration is due to unveil a new
economy-wide emissions reduction target for 2030 to comply with
the Paris climate agreement by April 22, when Biden convenes
world leaders on climate change.
Some Republicans spoke out against the API's inclusion of a
carbon price.
"We need serious American solutions that are based on
American innovation, resources and ingenuity that reduce costs
and create jobs, not a cop-out approach to appease the radical
left,” said U.S. Representative Garret Graves of Louisiana, the
senior Republican on the House Select Climate Committee. A
carbon tax would increase the cost of goods from food to fuel
for all Americans, Graves said.
