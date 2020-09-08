Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Largest rent increase in six years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:20am EDT

In July 2020, the rents of social housing owned by housing corporations increased by an average of 2.7 percent. Rents of social housing owned by other agencies went up by 3.4 percent while private sector rents went up by 3.0 percent.

2009 2.5 2.8
2010 1.2 1.6
2011 1.3 1.8
2012 2.3 2.8
2013 2.5 4.7
2014 2.5 4.4
2015 1.0 2.4
2016 0.6 1.9
2017 0.3 1.6
2018 1.4 2.3
2019 1.7 2.5
2020 2.6 2.9

Larger increase in rents of housing corporations

Almost 70 percent of all rented properties are owned by housing corporations. For social housing owned by housing corporations, the average rent increase as of 1 July this year is significantly higher than last year: 2.7 percent this year against 2.0 percent in 2019. This is mainly caused by the higher inflation rate. In over 30 percent of the cases, housing corporations raised the rents by the rate of inflation.
According to the rental policy, the total rental income of a corporation may only increase to a limited extent. The maximum increase for 2020 is 2.6 percent. This does not apply to rents charged under a new tenancy agreement, which means the average rent increase for corporations may be slightly higher this year.

2015 2.6 2.6 1.8
2016 1.6 2.3 2.2
2017 1.1 2.5 2.3
2018 1.7 3.3 3.1
2019 2.0 3.3 3.3
2020 2.7 3.4 3.0

Rents rise by 9.5 percent on average during tenant changes

This year, the rent increase during changes of tenancy was also higher than in 2019. The average increase during tenant changes stood at 9.5 percent this year. This was still 8.2 percent last year. Lessors are not bound to a maximum increase when a new tenant moves into their dwelling. For existing tenants, the average rent increase stood at 2.4 percent.

Largest rent increases in Rotterdam and The Hague

For the first time in years, the highest rent increase was not recorded in Amsterdam but in Rotterdam. Rents in Rotterdam rose by 4.1 percent against 3.5 percent in Amsterdam. Likewise, rents in The Hague have risen more steeply than in Amsterdam: by 3.6 percent. Rents in Utrecht rose less sharply than the national average, namely by 2.6 percent.

The relatively high increases in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague contributed to the provinces of Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland seeing the highest rental growth rates. The province of Drenthe has had the lowest rental growth rate in the Netherlands for years. This year, however, it recorded the third highest increase after Noord- Holland and Zuid-Holland : 3.0 percent, as much as the province of Groningen.

Regional disparities are mainly caused by different rates of increase during tenant changes. The impact of the higher increase during tenant changes is 1.3 percentage points in Rotterdam, but 0.4 percentage point in the city of Utrecht.

Rotterdam 2.8 1.3
The Hague 2.8 0.8
Amsterdam 2.5 1.0
Utrecht 2.2 0.4
Noord-Holland 2.5 0.7
Zuid-Holland 2.4 0.8
Drenthe 2.8 0.2
Groningen 2.6 0.4
Zeeland 2.5 0.4
Utrecht 2.5 0.3
Noord-Brabant 2.4 0.4
Fryslân 2.4 0.4
Limburg 2.4 0.2
Flevoland 2.4 0
Gelderland 2.1 0.3
Overijssel 1.6 0.5
Netherlands 2.4 0.5

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 13:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aCONYERS PARK II ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aACCENTURE : to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 24, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
AQ
09:40aADDLIFE : 08.09.2020 Changed date for the publishing of the Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2020
PU
09:40aUNIGOLD : Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading
PU
09:40aNASB FINANCIAL : September 3, 2020, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
PU
09:40aIVANHOE MINES : announces outstanding economic results of the independent Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the tier one Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project
PU
09:40aCHARIOT OIL & GAS : AGM Presentation – September 2020
PU
09:40aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy–Power Virtual Conference
PU
09:40aALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Second Update For Sangdong Mine US$75M Project Financing And The Finalization Of The Facility Agreement.
PU
09:39aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VFF
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF launches an inaugural landmark offering of green bonds con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group