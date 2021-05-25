Larissa Crandall of Gigamon Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Gigamon featured for the fifth consecutive year

Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Larissa Crandall, VP of Worldwide Channel & Alliances, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

With over 21 years as a channel sales executive in the high-tech industry, Crandall has extensive experience transforming global partner ecosystems. While at Gigamon, she has played a key role in doubling the channel team while pivoting strategy to a channel-first approach. Last year, the Gigamon channel business grew more than 35%, resulting in an increase in revenue, channel-initiated business and ecosystem alignment. Crandall led the creation of the Gigamon Playbook, training and enablement programs, as well as the development of go-to-market (GTM) solutions to accelerate revenue during turbulent times.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

“We’re honored to have one of the strongest channel leaders within the Gigamon team, driving our Channel-first strategy. Larissa has received many awards in the past and, this year, has been selected to join the ranks of the ‘Women in the Channel’ leaders,” said Paul Hooper, Chief Executive Officer at Gigamon. “In addition to leading our channel to outstanding levels of performance, she is also the Executive Sponsor of GigaWomen, a key employee resource group which advocates for women in sales leaderships roles and within technology in general. We are incredibly fortunate to have Larissa as part of our team.”

As a proven team-builder and employee advocate, Crandall’s sponsorship of the GigaWomen group is a testament to her ability to help develop lifelong career allies. Crandall empowers the group to share their wealth of knowledge and experience throughout every aspect of their professional journey. As a testament to her leadership skills, this marks the fifth consecutive year that Crandall has made the CRN Women of the Channel List. She was also named to the 2021 CRN’s Channel Chief’s List, for the second consecutive year, and was included in CRN’s Power 100 – Top Most Powerful Women of the Channel in 2018 and 2019.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN Magazine and online.

