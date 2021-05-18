Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Reintroduces America Wins Act to Tackle Climate Change

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Reduces Carbon Emissions: The America Wins Act (AWA) reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by 2030, laying the groundwork for zero emissions by mid-century. By implementing a tax on carbon at an initial rate of $59 per ton emitted rising 6% above inflation annually, this policy alone will ensure the United States meets President Biden's emissions reduction goals, exceeding our commitment under the Paris Climate Accords.

  • Invests in America: The America Wins Act invests $1.2 trillion over 10 years in rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure, which the American Society of Civil Engineers grades at a D+.

  • Funds Resiliency and Energy Innovation: The America Wins Act directs mandatory funding for clean energy and climate-related research and programing across the federal government.

  • Supports Climate Justice & Frontline Communities: The America Wins Act provides $70 billion in funding for programs to support communities transitioning from a carbon dependent economy and communities most heavily impacted by climate change and carbon pollution.

  • Protects Americans from Increased Energy Costs: The America Wins Act directs $900 billion towards consumer relief. Lower income Americans would be eligible for a rebate administered through existing federal programs, insuring that any household at 150% of the poverty line or below are not burdened by increased household costs. Remaining funds raised from the carbon fee would distributed to middle-class households (income range between 151 and 400% of the poverty line) through a Consumer Tax Rebate.

  • Creates Jobs and Economic Growth: A $1 trillion investment in infrastructure has the potential to create creates up to 22 million jobs in construction alone.

Disclaimer

John B. Larson published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 20:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pSILK ROAD MEDICAL  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pSAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST  : Press Release, dated May 18, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pSEA  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
04:12pSCYNEXIS  : Sales agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pACURA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
04:12pSTAG INDUSTRIAL  : Investor Presentation - Spring - 2021
PU
04:12pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pAVIAT NETWORKS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pTOURMALINE OIL  : Completes Further Consolidation of NEBC Montney Assets, Positioning the Company For Higher Free Cash Flow in 2022 and the Revised Five-Year Plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS