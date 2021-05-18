Larson Reintroduces America Wins Act to Tackle Climate Change

Reduces Carbon Emissions: The America Wins Act (AWA) reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by 2030, laying the groundwork for zero emissions by mid-century. By implementing a tax on carbon at an initial rate of $59 per ton emitted rising 6% above inflation annually, this policy alone will ensure the United States meets President Biden's emissions reduction goals, exceeding our commitment under the Paris Climate Accords.

Invests in America: The America Wins Act invests $1.2 trillion over 10 years in rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure, which the American Society of Civil Engineers grades at a D+.

Funds Resiliency and Energy Innovation: The America Wins Act directs mandatory funding for clean energy and climate-related research and programing across the federal government.

Supports Climate Justice & Frontline Communities: The America Wins Act provides $70 billion in funding for programs to support communities transitioning from a carbon dependent economy and communities most heavily impacted by climate change and carbon pollution.

Protects Americans from Increased Energy Costs: The America Wins Act directs $900 billion towards consumer relief. Lower income Americans would be eligible for a rebate administered through existing federal programs, insuring that any household at 150% of the poverty line or below are not burdened by increased household costs. Remaining funds raised from the carbon fee would distributed to middle-class households (income range between 151 and 400% of the poverty line) through a Consumer Tax Rebate.