Larson Votes to Invest in Clean Energy Jobs and Tackle Climate Crisis

09/24/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Washington, D.C. - Today, Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) voted for the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act. This legislation takes important steps to address the climate crisis by stimulating clean energy innovation, spurring production of zero emission vehicles, making homes and business more energy efficient, and investing in workforce training and development. The Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act also prioritizes clean energy projects located in low-income and marginalized communities particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.

'This year we have seen wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes devastate communities across the nation. The climate crisis is a real and immediate threat to our planet and we must act to address it immediately,' said Larson. 'Today's legislation makes long-overdue investments in the transition to a low-carbon future, modernizing of our energy and transportation systems, and the creation of green energy jobs to grow our economy during these difficult times. It also includes funding to modernize and improve the resiliency of our electric grids- a problem we saw in Connecticut last month after many residents were left in the dark following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

'The Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act will make significant investments that will lower home energy costs, create more zero-emission school buses, support hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles manufacturing, and bring clean, reliable energy to marginalized communities including microgrids in rural communities and solar installations in low-income communities.'

This legislation also:

  • Authorizes over $4 billion for research, development, demonstration, and commercial application to advance cutting-edge renewable energy technologies.
  • Authorizes grants to local communities to improve energy efficiency, including $500 million for workforce training and $5 billion in rebates for home retrofits.
  • Authorizes funding to replace outdated school busses with no- or low-emission busses.
  • Authorizes over $36 billion for transportation electrification, including through grants and rebates to deploy electric vehicles and related charging infrastructure.
  • Establishes programs to accelerate the transition of clean energy technologies from lab to market and to support clean energy entrepreneurs who come from underrepresented backgrounds.
  • Creates a new program to train workers for careers in offshore wind.

###

Disclaimer

John B. Larson published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 21:54:01 UTC
