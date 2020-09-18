Log in
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

09/18/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands" or "the Company") (NYSE: LVS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bloomberg reported on September 16, 2020, that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stated "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" Based on this news, shares of Las Vegas Sands fell by 4.2% on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
