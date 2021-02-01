Laser Land Levelers Market to Grow by $185.20 mn in 2021, CANAMEK Systems Inc. and Celec Enterprises Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the laser land levelers market and it is poised to grow by $185.20 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the laser land levelers market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Government support for the growth of the construction sector is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 185.20 mn.



Who are the top players in the market?

CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, Deere & Co., GARUD IMPLEMENTS, Hexagon AB, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc., are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture is one of the major factors driving the market.



How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 31% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, Deere & Co., GARUD IMPLEMENTS, Hexagon AB, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laser land levelers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Laser Land Levelers Market is segmented as below:

Type Rotary Laser Plain Level Laser Dot Laser

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laser land levelers market report covers the following areas:

Laser Land Levelers Market Size

Laser Land Levelers Market Trends

Laser Land Levelers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the government support for the growth of the construction sector as one of the prime reasons driving the laser land levelers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser land levelers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser land levelers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser land levelers market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser land levelers market vendors

