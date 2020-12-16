Lassen Therapeutics : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases and oncology, today announced the formation of its scientific advisory board. Lassen’s lead molecule, LASN01, is a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-11 (IL-11) receptor. The newly formed SAB will work closely with Lassen’s leadership team to further advance research and development of the company’s innovative pipeline.

“We are privileged to have assembled a world class team of advisors with deep expertise in our areas of focus which are cytokine biology, fibrosis, immunology and oncology,” said Mark Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of Lassen Therapeutics. “The extensive experience of our SAB is closely aligned with our research and development efforts for our lead program.”

Lassen’s SAB is comprised of:

Matthias Ernst, Ph.D. is the Director of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and Head of the School of Cancer Medicine at La Trobe University. Matthias’ research is focused on mechanisms that lead to the formation of tumors and the exploration of novel strategies to target these mechanisms. His work includes a focus on IL-11 as a therapeutic target to treat colorectal cancer and the role of IL-11 in immunological function and modulation of T cell anti-tumor activity.

W. Michael Gallatin, Ph.D. is a highly successful and experienced biotech executive and drug developer. Mike has co-founded and led multiple biotech companies, including Mavupharma (acquired by AbbVie), Calistoga Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences), Stromedix (acquired by Biogen Idec) and has been involved in the successful development of drugs including CIALIS® and ZYDELIG®. Mike has expertise in the fields of immunology, inflammation and oncology.

Cory Hogaboam, Ph.D. is a Professor of Medicine and Research Scientist in the Women's Guild Lung Institute in the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His research is focused on elucidating innate and adaptive immune mechanisms that drive chronic lung diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Cory's expertise is in the aberrant fibrotic and repair responses in the lung seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases.

Andrew Nash, Ph.D. is the Chief Scientific Officer of CSL Limited, a leading global biotechnology company with a portfolio of life-saving medicines and vaccines. Andrew has extensive research experience in the areas of immunology and cytokine biology. He leads a large team focused on the discovery and development of new recombinant antibody and protein-based medicines to treat serious human diseases.

By combining the broad and extensive expertise of the SAB with the expertise of the company’s internal research and development team in antibody therapeutics, Lassen is well-positioned to advance the understanding of the biology related to its novel drug candidates.

About Lassen Therapeutics

Lassen Therapeutics develops antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate is LASN01, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-11 receptor alpha (IL-11R). IL-11, a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines, is a central mediator of fibrosis and blocking its activity has the potential to be more effective than targeting other factors such as TGF-β and CTGF. IL-11 is also a pivotal effector of tumor microenvironment organization and tumor growth, playing a key role as a mediator between cancer and stromal cells. For more information, please visit www.lassentherapeutics.com

