Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lassen Therapeutics : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

12/16/2020 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases and oncology, today announced the formation of its scientific advisory board. Lassen’s lead molecule, LASN01, is a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-11 (IL-11) receptor. The newly formed SAB will work closely with Lassen’s leadership team to further advance research and development of the company’s innovative pipeline.

“We are privileged to have assembled a world class team of advisors with deep expertise in our areas of focus which are cytokine biology, fibrosis, immunology and oncology,” said Mark Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of Lassen Therapeutics. “The extensive experience of our SAB is closely aligned with our research and development efforts for our lead program.”

Lassen’s SAB is comprised of:

  • Matthias Ernst, Ph.D. is the Director of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and Head of the School of Cancer Medicine at La Trobe University. Matthias’ research is focused on mechanisms that lead to the formation of tumors and the exploration of novel strategies to target these mechanisms. His work includes a focus on IL-11 as a therapeutic target to treat colorectal cancer and the role of IL-11 in immunological function and modulation of T cell anti-tumor activity.
  • W. Michael Gallatin, Ph.D. is a highly successful and experienced biotech executive and drug developer. Mike has co-founded and led multiple biotech companies, including Mavupharma (acquired by AbbVie), Calistoga Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences), Stromedix (acquired by Biogen Idec) and has been involved in the successful development of drugs including CIALIS® and ZYDELIG®. Mike has expertise in the fields of immunology, inflammation and oncology.
  • Cory Hogaboam, Ph.D. is a Professor of Medicine and Research Scientist in the Women's Guild Lung Institute in the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His research is focused on elucidating innate and adaptive immune mechanisms that drive chronic lung diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Cory’s expertise is in the aberrant fibrotic and repair responses in the lung seen in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases.
  • Andrew Nash, Ph.D. is the Chief Scientific Officer of CSL Limited, a leading global biotechnology company with a portfolio of life-saving medicines and vaccines. Andrew has extensive research experience in the areas of immunology and cytokine biology. He leads a large team focused on the discovery and development of new recombinant antibody and protein-based medicines to treat serious human diseases.

By combining the broad and extensive expertise of the SAB with the expertise of the company’s internal research and development team in antibody therapeutics, Lassen is well-positioned to advance the understanding of the biology related to its novel drug candidates.

About Lassen Therapeutics

Lassen Therapeutics develops antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases, and oncology. The company’s lead candidate is LASN01, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-11 receptor alpha (IL-11R). IL-11, a member of the IL-6 family of cytokines, is a central mediator of fibrosis and blocking its activity has the potential to be more effective than targeting other factors such as TGF-β and CTGF. IL-11 is also a pivotal effector of tumor microenvironment organization and tumor growth, playing a key role as a mediator between cancer and stromal cells. For more information, please visit www.lassentherapeutics.com


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:43aATTIJARIWAFA BANK : introduces microinsurance through its new range « Amane
PU
06:43aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:43aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Avoiding the crowds
PU
06:43aS S LAZIO S P A : UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund-Lazio 1-1, match report
PU
06:41aRising U.K. House Prices Drive Mortgage Surge for Banks
DJ
06:41aU.S. UROLOGY PARTNERS : Adds David M. Albala, M.D., to Board of Directors
BU
06:39aAnalysis-After COVID shock, U.S. Treasury market set for new scrutiny
RE
06:39aS&P Global Platts to Publish First Voluntary Carbon Credit Price Assessments
PU
06:39aUK CREDIT REPORT : Is £90 Million in Unused Credit a Bad Thing?
PU
06:39aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Investor Days 2020 - Day One
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
3CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
4Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
5Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ