Last Call: Media Registration for APEC Trade Ministers Meeting

The upcoming APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting on 5 June will focus onsupporting the Asia-Pacific region's economic recovery.

Held annually, the meeting includes trade ministers from 21 APEC member economies. It will be chaired by New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor.

In 2020, APEC trade ministers issued a declarationto keep supply chains open and facilitate the movement of essential goods to support the COVID response. This year ministers will continue to focus on ensuring that essential goods - like vaccines - are moving across borders safely and efficiently.

'Together, we have an opportunity to put international trade at the heart of the Asia-Pacific economic rebuild, and to accelerate our region's recovery,' Minister O'Connor said.

'Combatting COVID together has reaffirmed that free, fair and open trade is critical,' he added. 'It has highlighted once again how interlinked our APEC economies are, and how we depend on each other for prosperity.'

Leading the forum under the 2021 guiding theme, 'Join, Work, Grow. Together,' New Zealand is organizing APEC's agenda around three policy priorities: 1) economic and trade policies that strengthen recovery; 2) increasing inclusion and sustainability for recovery; and 3) pursuing innovation and a digitally enabled recovery.

The Asia-Pacific region's economic growth declined by 1.9 percent in 2020, although better than an earlier projection of a 2.7 percent contraction, economic growth and progress toward recovery across APEC is uneven.

Responding to the pandemic through the essential role of trade will be at the top of the agenda. This includes ensuring open markets, enabling the safe and efficient distribution of vaccines and steering the region toward a rapid economic recovery.

APEC ministers responsible for trade will also seek to tackle shared challenges such as the movement of vaccines, safe reopening of travel, closing the digital gap, as well as the further liberalization of environmental goods and services. They are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to the multilateral trading system.

To kick-start the dialogue, APEC ministers will also join the region's business leaders from the APEC Business Advisory Councilto discuss policy recommendations from the private sector on 4 June.

