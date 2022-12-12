Last Confederate statue removed from Richmond, Virginia

Richmond began removing a dozen Confederate monuments in 2020 as part of a reckoning with the U.S. South's legacy of slavery. Statues of the Confederacy, a pro-slavery coalition of Southern states that fought to secede from the Union, were once protected by state law.

Defenders of the statues say they are tributes to the bravery of those who fought to defend the South and that their removals amount to erasing history.

Richmond is among many cities to remove symbols of the South's legacy of slavery in recent years. The campaign gained momentum after protests against police brutality and racism that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.