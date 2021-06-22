Log in
Last Day on ANNKE Prime Day Sales 2021 – Up to 50% Off on Smart Security Solutions Globally

06/22/2021 | 08:34am EDT
ANNKE, created for security, joined the annual celebration of massive Prime Day Sales 2021, and offered up to 50% off on its top-of-the-line smart security solutions worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005709/en/

ANNKE Prime Day Sales 2021

ANNKE Prime Day Sales 2021

Shop on ANNKE Global Store: https://www.annke.com/collections/store
Shop on ANNKE UK Store: https://uk.annke.com/collections/store
Shop on ANNKE Germany Store: https://de.annke.com/collections/store

Customers can also purchase ANNKE full-range smart security cameras and systems on Amazon (search ANNKE on Amazon to get the latest & hottest ANNKE Amazon Prime Day Sales). Customers now can buy these security solutions at the most affordable price on ANNKE Official Online Store and Amazon.

Throughout the previous 24-hour Prime Day shopping, here are the top picks favored by ANNKE Family.

ANNKE Family’s Popular Choices During Prime Day Sales 2021

AZ800 Zoom ($59.99 after 50% off) – A 4K Ultra HD 5X optical zoom analog wired security camera guards customers’ properties 24/7.

C800 ($69.99 after 30% off) – A 4K Ultra HD PoE IP security camera captures clearest images with high-fidelity audio.

NC400 ($90.99 after 30% off) – A 4MP Quad HD acme color night vision PoE IP camera produces unparalleled colorful images in complete darkness.

NC800 ($244.99 after 30% off) – A 4K Ultra HD acme color night vision PoE IP camera, rated by The Hook Up as “Best 4K Color Night Vision IP Camera”, delivers the world’s ONLY 4K color night vision in 0 illumination environments.

W300 ($39.19 after 30% off) – A 2K Super HD wireless IP camera works with Alexa, providing a 100% hands-free control way. Plug-in-and-go design, easy-to-play setup – that’s what a wireless security camera should be.

FC200 (start at $178.49 after 20% off) – A 1080p Full HD color night vision security camera system captures colorful footages in darkness and provides all-around protection to customers.

About ANNKE

ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE's deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity, cutting-edge capabilities and world-leading NightChroma™ color night vision tech enables it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with the easiest and the most straightforward security products.

For more details about ANNKE and its products, please visit: https://www.annke.com.


© Business Wire 2021
