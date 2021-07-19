Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Last Few Hours to Actively Participate in Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

07/19/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PRVB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Provention securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prvb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prvb or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Provention you have until July 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pWashington State Football Coach Will Appeal Ninth Circuit Decision Prohibiting Him from Saying a Brief, Private Prayer After Games
GL
03:24pU.S. recession ended in April 2020, making it shortest on record
RE
03:24pISIGN MEDIA : Renewed as a Verified Vendor to the US government
PU
03:24pWhiteford Adds Global Business Adviser to Gov Con Group
BU
03:22pRENOVACARE, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against RenovaCare, Inc.
GL
03:22pTrivest Announces Promotion of Spencer Ledwith to Senior Associate
BU
03:21pJPMorgan on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
03:20pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New FactoryTalk Logix Echo Emulation Software Transforms Machine Design
PU
03:20pONTO INNOVATION : Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2021
BU
03:19pTrivest Announces Promotion of Mario R. Masrieh to Principal
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge drives down shares and bond yields; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS