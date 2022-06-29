Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Last U.S. Medal of Honor recipient from WWII dies at 98

06/29/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former United States Marine Hershel 'Woody' Williams, a U.S. Medal of Honor recipient and the last surviving member of the famous Iwo Jima flag raising image, rides on a float during the New York City Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in

(Reuters) - At the height of World War Two, 18-year-old Hershel "Woody" Williams tried to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but a recruiter told the 5-foot-6 dairy farmer: "Go home, you're too short."

The height requirement soon changed, according to a foundation named for Williams, who joined the Marines and went on to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor after single-handedly taking out a series of Japanese positions in the bloodiest battles on Iwo Jima. Williams died Wednesday at 98 years old.

Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War Two, died at a hospital in his home state of West Virginia, according to the U.S. military and the Woody Williams Foundation, a nonprofit serving military families.

"Today, America lost not just a valiant Marine and a Medal of Honor recipient, but an important link to our Nation's fight against tyranny in the Second World War," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement Wednesday.

In 2017, the U.S. Navy christened the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, an expeditionary mobile base.

The 1945 battle for the strategic island of Iwo Jima took the lives of 7,000 Marines. When he hit Iwo Jima's black sands, Williams crawled through piles of dead Marines wrapped in their ponchos and the wreckage of destroyed U.S. tanks to find his company facing the enemy with nothing but bomb craters for cover, according to a 2021 profile of Williams in the Tennessean newspaper.

After the war he worked for what is now the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 30 years and later established his foundation. He also ran a horse farm in West Virginia.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Donna Bryson and David Gregorio)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pKinder Morgan to move ahead with Texas natural gas pipeline expansion
RE
05:07pVenezuela's second largest refinery suspends gasoline production -sources
RE
05:07pLast U.S. Medal of Honor recipient from WWII dies at 98
RE
05:06pIMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal
RE
05:06pImf says management approves staff-monitored program for haiti t…
RE
05:04pS.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey
RE
05:04pTSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow
RE
05:03pPfizer signs $3.2 billion deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses
RE
04:58pU.S. Energy Secretary Granholm violated ethics law, watchdog says
RE
04:57pClearlake Capital explores sale of Team Technologies for more than $1 bln - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory

HOT NEWS