Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Last few tweaks' being made to COVID IP waiver deal -WTO chief

04/14/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a news conference in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Thursday that negotiations on an intellectual property deal for COVID-19 vaccines were ongoing between the four parties, saying they were seeking to agree on the proposal's final terms.

Since the draft compromise emerged in the media a month ago, pressure from civil society groups has been rising for the parties - the United States, the European Union, India and South Africa - to walk away from the deal. Other public figures have also criticised it such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, saying it is too narrowly focused on vaccines.

"People are saying the text is now being rejected. It is not true," Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters by telephone. "They are still trying to iron out the last things. It's just the last few tweaks," she said, without elaborating.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over the top job a year ago with a mandate to reinvigorate the 27-year-old institution, has been brokering the talks for the past few months in an effort to break a more than year-long stalemate at the WTO.

India and South Africa, backed by dozens of other WTO members, had proposed a broad waiver of IP rights for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, but failed to overcome opposition from members like Britain and Switzerland who argued that pharmaceutical research required such protections.

The compromise proposal that Okonjo-Iweala referred to, if finalised among the four negotiators, still needs to be presented to all 164 WTO members which each hold a veto.

No date has yet been fixed for that meeting.

Okonjo-Iweala said in the same interview that she plans to meet U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai next week to discuss a ministerial trade conference at the WTO's Geneva headquarters in June and to brief U.S. Congress.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Diane Craft and Stephen Coates)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pWith Twitter in his sights, Musk creates new model of 21st century billionaire
RE
05:58pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end lower, hogs higher ahead of holiday weekend
RE
05:55p'Last few tweaks' being made to COVID IP waiver deal -WTO chief
RE
05:52pStocks slide as rising bond yields hit megacaps
RE
05:52pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion
RE
05:49pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTech Down Sharply on Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 92.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.56% to $1.0831 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2UPDATE 12-Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for ..
3U.S. stocks slide as rising bond yields hit growth stocks
4Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
5BlackRock expects 75% of company and govt assets to be net zero-aligned..

HOT NEWS