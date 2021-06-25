Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Late night breakthrough brings EU closer to deal on farm subsidies

06/25/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators struck a deal on contentious parts of the bloc's farming subsidy policy in the early hours of Friday morning, raising hopes of an agreement on the overall package.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states are attempting to end a three-year struggle over the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will spend 387 billion euros, a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development.

The aim is to divert more money to smaller farms, rather than supporting big agro-industry businesses, and ensure that cash is spent in ways that protect nature and cut the 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture.

"We are very close to a good compromise. Closer than ever. We made a huge progress overnight on most sensitive issues," said EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, who participated in the talks.

Negotiators agreed on rules to require countries to spend 20% of payments to farmers from 2023-2024, rising to 25% of payments between 2025-2027, on "eco-schemes" that protect the environment, according to a document seen by Reuters. Examples of eco-schemes could include restoring wetlands to absorb CO2, or organic farming.

Any funds below those limits that are not spent on eco-schemes must be spent on green measures in other areas instead.

Parliament had wanted a higher 30% share, while member states' starting point in the talks was 20%.

The new CAP rules apply from 2023.

Other tentative agreements included rules requiring EU countries to redistribute at least 10% of CAP funds to smaller farms. Countries could dodge this requirement if they use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

Talks resumed on Friday morning, for the final scheduled day of negotiations.

EU auditors this week said the current CAP was failing to reduce emissions, despite spending 100 billion euros in "climate-friendly" subsidies since 2014. EU agriculture emissions, half of which come from livestock, have not decreased since 2010. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aOil prices rise as global inventories decline
RE
05:01aLate night breakthrough brings EU closer to deal on farm subsidies
RE
05:00aFX set for robust weekly gains on interest rate hikes
RE
04:45aSouth African rand trades marginally stronger in early trade
RE
04:44aSouth Africa's Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off
RE
04:36aGAVI board approves $775 mln for COVID-19 vaccine delivery - statement
RE
04:36aGavi board has approved $775 million in funding for delivery of covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support over next two years- statement
RE
04:36aLawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM
RE
04:34aShareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance
RE
04:32aChinese firm Didi's $4 billion IPO books covered on first day of bookbuild -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
2Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
5Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS