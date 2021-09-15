Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Latest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says

09/15/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A pair of North Korean missile launches on Wednesday do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilising impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aDARKTRACE : ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cybersecurity demand
RE
02:37aPrivate equity firm Bridgepoint assets jump in first results since IPO
RE
02:27aUK inflation rockets to 3.2% in biggest leap on record
RE
02:26aPoland's Allegro in talks to buy Czech online retailer Mall Group -report
RE
02:24aH&M sales pick up less than expected in June-Aug
RE
02:18aLatest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says
RE
02:17aFactbox-How Macau is revising its multi-billion dollar gaming industry
RE
02:12aChina tells banks evergrande won’t pay interest due sept. 20 - bloomberg news
RE
02:07aChina's factories, retailers stumble on COVID-19 disruptions
RE
02:03aJGBs gain after benign U.S. inflation data, BOJ purchase
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
3Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
4Philippines set to launch maiden onshore dollar bond issue
5Global markets fall after data shows U.S. inflation cooling

HOT NEWS