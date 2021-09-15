Latest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A pair of North Korean missile
launches on Wednesday do not pose an immediate threat to the
United States or its allies, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific
Command said in a statement.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an
immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our
allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilising impact
of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program," it said, referring to
North Korea by its official name.
(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)