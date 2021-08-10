Latest Nutrients Review Paper Explores Potential Benefits of Bovine Colostrum in Pediatric Nutrition and Health

PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today announced the publication of the latest scientific paper titled, “Potential Benefits of Bovine Colostrum in Pediatric Nutrition and Health” in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. The use of cow colostrum has been clinically demonstrated in human health, and the current comprehensive review puts a spotlight on the potential health benefits of cow colostrum in a pediatric population.

“I’m pleased to see more scientific focus on the use of cow colostrum for different ages and stages of life. We already know the tremendous health benefits of human colostrum for creating a foundation for an infant’s digestive and immune systems,” said Lauren Crosby, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and scientific advisor for PanTheryx. “The latest publication in Nutrients provides a glimpse of scientific opportunities for cow colostrum in regard to gut and respiratory infections in children, multiple gastrointestinal disorders in children as well as the potential for supporting gut health in infants.”

The Next Frontier – Cow Colostrum and Pediatric Nutrition

The current pediatric scientific paper is a part of the Nutrients’ Special Issue series on colostrum and gives the research community a comprehensive review of cow colostrum for a pediatric population, including exploration of the nutritional and bioactive components of cow colostrum, product consistency, recommended safe and effective intake levels, and processing procedures.

Cow colostrum features milk proteins, immunoglobulins, oligosaccharides, lactoferrin, growth factors, dairy lipids as well as several other components that support immune modulation, have anti-microbial properties, and promote cell growth in children and adults. The body of science showing health benefits for early life nutrition continues to grow with the latest research showing how cow colostrum can support a child’s natural immune response to common respiratory illnesses (URTIs) and its effectiveness in helping to relieve diarrhea in children.

“The Nutrients special series on cow colostrum is an insightful resource for nutrition researchers, product manufacturers and health-conscious consumers who want to better understand how colostrum can impact their digestive and immune health across the lifespan,” commented Mike Weiser, PhD, director of innovation at PanTheryx. “We are hopeful more research focused on the health benefits of cow colostrum will be conducted, and look forward to making high-quality nutritional ingredients easily accessible to consumers.”

Nutrients is an open access peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes reviews, regular research papers and short communications on all aspects of nutrition. This Nutrients’ series on bovine colostrum is underwritten by PanTheryx.

