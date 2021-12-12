Log in
Latest and Biggest Metaverse GameFi— Spirit Land — debuts on Binance NFT

12/12/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Singapore, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Recently, Spirit Land, a multiplayer on-chain Metaverse SLG game, made its debut on Binance NFT Marketplace. The first 1,000 unique collectible NFTs were sold out in 2 minutes and 13 seconds.

Photo Available: Spirit Land

According to the official introduction, a total of 10,000 NFTs based on the Binance Smart Chain will be sold before the game launches. The issued NFTs will function as collectibles, along with NFT stake mining that will start in January 2022. In the future, these NFTs can be used for in-game battles. NFT holders can also share an extra 20% of the royalties of other players trading in the official NFT market.

The Spirit Land game consists of two parts, farming and card battling. Players could participate in farming by providing liquidity, and through taking care of the farm, the players are eligible to obtain the Spirit Functional Fruits which can be used to buy NFT mystery boxes. After a bunch of NFT battles, players who rank top in each season will get more advanced rewards.

The Spirit Land gitbook introduces the background of the game and plans for future versions. After version 1.0 is officially launched in the second quarter of next year, a brand-new version of Metaverse is expected to start testing in the third quarter of next year. In this Spirit Metaverse, players can join different camps, produce, build, fight, form alliances, socialize, and so on. Various new functions and gameplay will give players an immersive experience.

As a new game, many people in the industry say that spirit land has great potential, not only for its cute style of design, and rare spirit themes on the market, but also because it is a completely DAO-oriented game, and all revenue comes from play2earn. So it will show its talents in the field of Metaverse.

All details in https://spiritland.io



Spirit Land
nft -at- spiritland.io

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS