Latest cyberattack in Costa Rica targets hospital system

SAN JOSE, May 31 (Reuters) - A cyberattack struck Costa
Rica's hospitals and clinics early Tuesday morning, the Costa
Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) said, the latest in a string
of hacks targeting the Central American country in recent weeks.
The cyberattack forced the CCSS to shut down its digital
record-keeping system, affecting some 1,200 hospitals and
clinics and potentially impacting care for thousands of
patients, according to the public health agency.
"It was an exceptionally violent attack, but we have no
evidence that a critical database or system was compromised,"
said CCSS President Alvaro Ramos in a news conference, adding
that 30 of the 1,500 servers owned by the CCSS were affected.
The national health platform is expected to be down for
several days, Ramos said.
Costa Rica reported that it has been recently targeted in
dozens of cyberattacks, which have frozen some foreign trade and
tax collection operations, prompting President Rodrigo Chaves to
declare a national emergency on May 8, the day of his
inauguration.
In early May, the U.S. State Department attributed other
recent attacks on Costa Rica's government agencies to the
alleged Russian-based ransomware group, Conti. No person or
group has taken credit for the recent hit to the healthcare
system, Ramos said.
Officials said the United States, along with the governments
of Israel and Spain, have offered assistance to repair damages
and to repel future attacks.
(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Kylie Madry
)