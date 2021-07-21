Log in
Latest data on lecanemab to be presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

07/21/2021
STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai will hold several presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held in Denver, Colorado and virtually from July 26 to 30, 2021. The presentations will include the latest data of the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril selective antibody lecanemab (BAN2401) for which the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation.

The presentations regarding lecanemab include oral presentations about the preliminary assessment of the clinical effect of lecanemab following 18 months of treatment in the open-label extension of the Phase 2b proof of concept study (201 study) in subjects with early Alzheimer's disease and preliminary screening and baseline characteristics of the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, for preclinical (asymptomatic) Alzheimer's disease.

Eisai oral presentations

 

Asset in Development/Topic Number

Topic/Planned Date and Time

 (U.S. Mountain Daylight Time)

Lecanemab

AHEAD 3-45 Study: Preliminary Screening and Baseline Characteristics from a Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study Evaluating Lecanemab Treatment in Participants with Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease and Elevated (A45 Trial) and Intermediate (A3 Trial) Amyloid

Oral presentation No.53143    

Oral presentation: July 29 (Thu) 8:00 AM-9:15 AM

Lecanemab

Preliminary Assessment of the Clinical Effects of Lecanemab Following 18 Months of Treatment in the Open Label Extension of the Phase 2 Proof of Concept Study, BAN2401-G000-201, in Subjects with Early Alzheimer's Disease

Oral presentation No.57780

Oral presentation: July 29 (Thu) 1:00 PM-2:15 PM

 

Eisai poster presentations

Asset in Development/Topic Number

Topic/Planned Date and Time

(U.S. Mountain Daylight Time)

Lecanemab

Baseline Characteristics for Clarity AD: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group, 18-Month Study Evaluating Lecanemab (BAN2401)

Poster No.54331  

On demand

Lecanemab

Plasma Aβ42:40 Ratio Tracks with Changes in Brain Amyloid PET SUVr in the Core and Open Label Extension of the Phase 2 Proof of Concept Study BAN2401-G000-201 Following Treatment with Lecanemab in Subjects with Early Alzheimer's Disease

Poster No.57760    

On demand

 

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact: 
Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic AB 
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se  
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30 

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB 
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se  
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/latest-data-on-lecanemab-to-be-presented-at-alzheimer-s-association-international-conference--aaic-,c3387695

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-data-on-lecanemab-to-be-presented-at-alzheimers-association-international-conference-aaic-301338299.html

SOURCE BioArctic


© PRNewswire 2021
