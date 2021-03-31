Log in
Latham Group, Inc. Appoints Suzan Morno-Wade to its Board of Directors

03/31/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
LATHAM, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it has appointed Suzan Morno-Wade to its Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2021.

Ms. Morno-Wade serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Xerox, where she leads the company’s global human capital strategy. She joined Xerox in 2016 as Vice President of Total Rewards to lead the compensation and benefits strategy. Her earlier experience spans several industries including leadership roles at global companies such as Hess, Quantum, Mitsubishi, General Electric and Quaker Oats.

“Latham has been on a transformational journey over the last few years as we’ve established our unique direct-to-homeowner model and grown into the leader in fiberglass pools,” said Scott Rajeski, Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “Suzan’s 20 years of human resources leadership experience and expertise in organizational capability, talent management and rewards will be an invaluable asset to Latham as we continue to grow our business and expand our teams. We are thrilled to have Suzan joining our Board and look forward to her contributions.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Morno-Wade said, “I’m honored to join Latham’s Board at such an exciting time for the company and its team members. I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team to drive an impactful human capital strategy that supports Latham’s continued growth.”

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham, the Pool Company™, headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. With a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities, Latham has sold over 8,700 fiberglass pools in the United States in 2020.

Media Contacts:
Jodie Davis
jodiedavis@lathampool.com
518-396-8576



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ