Latin America Air Connectivity

Supportive government policy environment Expanded connectivity with Europe (new destinations and increased frequency)

Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in Latin America and the Carribean

Favourable geographic location

Key drivers

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN AIR CONNECTIVITY CO T Small island states depend on connec- 'S IR N tivity enabled by air transport to attract A N E TA M C international visitors who spend on local T I IATA'S AIR L 2014�19 V economies Y A I CONNECTIVITY INDEX +27% measures how well connectivityAirscore per population weighted-destinationseatsper 1000 poeple connected a country's 6 Aruba Bahamas (www.iata.org/economics) cities are to other cities +44% around the world critical 4 for trade, tourism and TRADE OURIS +25% other economic flows. 1.4M T M 51% 73M 2 See report titled "Air Connectivity: tonnes air international of which Air connectivity Measuring the connections that cargo tourist arrive relative to drive economic growth" flown arrivals by air population PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY

Air connectivity gaps even before COVID-19 1,780 April 2019 city pairs Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats 300 Mexico and Brazil best absolute connectivity +58% in Latin America and the Carribean 2014 2019 200 -11% 100 +49% +92% +83% Mexico Brazil Colombia Chile Peru

But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth Air connectivity 2019 Air connectivity relative to absolute score population Brazil Chile Colombia Colombia Chile Peru Peru Brazil Argentina Argentina Panama is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in Latin America and the Carribeanin terms of air connectivity relative to population Air connectivity relative to population 3.3x 2009 2019