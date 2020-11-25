Latin America Air Connectivity

Supportive government policy environment Expanded connectivity with Europe (new destinations and increased frequency)
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in Latin America and the Carribean
Favourable geographic location
Key drivers
LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity gaps even before COVID-19
|
|
1,780
|
April 2019
|
city pairs
|
Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats
|
300
|
Mexico and Brazil best absolute connectivity
|
+58%
|
in Latin America and the Carribean
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2019
|
200
|
|
-11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
+49%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+92%
|
+83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico
|
Brazil Colombia
|
Chile
|
Peru
|
|
|
|
But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth
|
Air connectivity
|
2019
|
Air connectivity
|
relative to
|
absolute score
|
|
population
|
Brazil
|
|
Chile
|
Colombia
|
|
|
Colombia
|
|
|
|
|
Chile
|
|
Peru
|
Peru
|
|
Brazil
Argentina Argentina
Panama is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in Latin America and the Carribeanin terms of air connectivity relative to population
Air connectivity relative
to population
3.3x
2009 2019
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
|
Air connectivity decimated by COVID-19
|
Airconnectivity score destination-weightedseats (millions)
|
|
680
|
April 2020
|
city pairs
|
|
|
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
|
|
|
April
|
April
|
October
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
-86%
|
-92%
|
-98%
|
-95%
|
-85%
|
Mexico
|
Brazil
|
Colombia
|
Peru
|
Chile
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
