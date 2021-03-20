Latin America, Caribbean countries need urgent fiscal reform in wake of pandemic, IDB says

BOGOTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Economies in Latin America and
the Caribbean will remain weak in the years after the
coronavirus pandemic and must implement urgent fiscal reforms to
confront social challenges, the Inter-American Development Bank
(IDB) said on Saturday.
The organization expects the region to see average economic
expansion of 4.1% this year, following a contraction of 7.4% in
2020, representing the worst registered economic crash since
1821.
However, economic growth could slow to 2.5% in 2022 and
2023, the IDB said in a statement during its annual assembly,
held in the Colombian city Barranquilla.
Worse still, the region runs the risk of seeing timid growth
of 0.8% this year, before contracting 1.1% in 2022 and growing
1.8% in 2023, the IDB added, urging countries to lay the
foundations for a more solid recovery.
If the region is to achieve stronger rates of growth, it
must implement reforms to improve productivity, help connect
companies to global value chain and promote digital economies
and job creation in an inclusive, sustainable fashion, the IDB
said.
"Given the fiscal challenges and high levels of
indebtedness, improving fiscal institutions should be a high
priority issue," Andrew Powell, a senior advisor to the IDB and
one of the report's coordinators, said.
Countries with low tax revenue should try to increase their
income without sacrificing economic growth, the bank said.
Increased earnings should be allocated to projects which can
have a strong social impact, such as infrastructure works needed
to build a digital economy and generate employment.
While a few countries implemented large fiscal packages
during the pandemic, more than two-thirds of the region's
governments gave more modest assistance of around 3% of gross
domestic product or less, the IDB said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)