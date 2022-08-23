Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Latin America and Caribbean economies seen growing 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC

08/23/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are seen growing 2.7% in 2022, the United Nations' Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Tuesday, boosted by private consumption and above the previous forecast of 1.8%.

The region saw 6.5% growth in 2021.

ECLAC said in a report that growth in the region had been affected by the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, along with a drop in foreign investment.

"Although some countries in the region, mainly the net exporters of energy, have benefited from the high price of these products in the international markets, in most countries there are falls in terms of trade, along with a slowdown in exports," ECLAC said. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Ukraine still needs more weapons in war aga…
RE
11:30aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : If the world shows fatigue with the war in…
RE
11:28aDollar, yields slip as U.S. data suggests less hawkish Fed
RE
11:28aEarthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Southern Sumatra, Indonesia - GFZ
RE
11:27aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Russia does not think at all about dialogue…
RE
11:21aWith Iran deal looming, OPEC+ weighs oil cuts
RE
11:19aUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : We will get back crimea by any means we dee…
RE
11:18aLatin America, Caribbean economies to grow 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC
RE
11:16aGerman bond yields at new highs after stronger-than-expected PMIs
RE
11:16aDollar slides on contraction in private sector activity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little dat..
2Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
3Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto N..
4Futures edge up ahead of business activity data
5India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says

HOT NEWS