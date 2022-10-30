Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Latin America's 'pink tide' leaders congratulate Brazil's Lula on election win

10/30/2022 | 10:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Colombia's President Petro and Chile's President Boric hold a bilateral meeting in Bogota

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin America leaders on Sunday congratulated Brazil's Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva after he won a third term as president of the largest country in South America, consolidating the region's "pink tide" of elected leftist leaders.

His victory over far-right president Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil joining Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru in a growing leftist bloc.

"Long live Lula," tweeted Colombia's Gustavo Petro, who in June was elected his country's first leftist president.

Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro, winning 50.9% of votes. The 77-year-old's inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 1.

He has promised to return to state-led economic policies, increased social welfare assistance and greater protection for the Amazon rainforest.

The pink tide first described a wave of leftist governments that emerged in the early 2000s starting with Venezuela's Hugo Chavez and Bolivia's Evo Morales, as well as Lula himself. Countries over the following decade swung to the right.

But the pink tide returned as rampant inflation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led frustrated voters in Latin America to ditch mainstream parties and follow promises of greater social spending.

"Congratulations brother," wrote Bolivian President Luis Arce. "Your victory strengthens democracy and integration in Latin America."

"Democracy won today in Brazil," said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose ties to Lula were frequently cited by Bolsonaro to question the Workers Party's commitment to democracy.

"Long live the people who are dedicated to being free, sovereign and independent."

(Reporting by Steven Grattan; editing by Grant McCool)

By Steven Grattan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.07% 155.4783 Delayed Quote.32.93%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.35% 5.2762 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.39% 5341.59 Real-time Quote.5.01%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.47% 260.759313 Real-time Quote.-28.71%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 156 Delayed Quote.51.63%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as IT, auto boost
RE
12:16aLula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not conceded
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aL Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan for first yuan-denominated fund
RE
12:06aGold bound for seventh monthly loss; Fed meet in spotlight
RE
12:04aLula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
RE
12:03aThai factory output rises 3.36% in Sept, below forecast
RE
12:02aFoxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant -source
RE
12:02aBrazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
RE
10/30Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory, services activity skids on persistent COVID curbs
2State Gas Limited Quarterly Activities Report
3Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zheng..
4Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished le..
5Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV st..

HOT NEWS