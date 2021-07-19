Latin America to defend beef production at UN food summit

ASUNCIÓN, July 19 (Reuters) - Latin American and Caribbean
countries, especially big food producers in South America, will
join forces to defend the region's livestock production at a
United Nations' food summit this month amid concerns over the
sector's environmental impact.
Paraguay's farming and livestock minister, Santiago Bertoni,
said in a video-conference that the main focus was to counter
criticism of animal farming, especially cattle farming for beef,
in policies such as the European "Green Deal."
"We have some concerns because we do not see the region
adequately reflected in the discussion groups," said Bertoni,
who chairs the Southern Agricultural Council, which also
includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.
"We do not want biased decisions to be made."
The United Nations pre-summit will take place in Rome from
July 26 and will lay the foundations for a summit in September
within the framework of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter ahead of the
United States and Australia, and an important supplier to buyers
such as China. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay are also among
the world's 10 largest beef exporters.
Outcomes from the meeting are not binding, but South
American producing countries fear it will generate a narrative
against the consumption of beef that could be transferred to
other forums with greater decision-making power.
Bertoni said that the region's beef producing countries do
not bear "much" responsibility for the emission of greenhouse
gases, though officials acknowledge that they lack all the
necessary tools to measure these effects.
Ariel Martínez, an official at Argentina's Ministry of
Agriculture, said in the video-conference that Latin American
countries were working to build a "coalition" that transcends
the region with nations such as New Zealand and Australia.
