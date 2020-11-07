Latino Community Foundation : Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Historic Victory; Urge Governor Gavin Newsom to Appoint a Latino as California's Next U.S. Senator

Today, the Latino Community Foundation congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their historic victory. Latino voters from Arizona and Nevada to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin proved critical in this election. It is also on this occasion that we urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Latino or Latina to fill the open senate seat that will now come in California.

Earlier this summer, the Latino Community Foundation and more than 500 Latino leaders from across the state released an open letter to the governor urging him to appoint a Latino or Latina should Harris’ seat become vacant. The letter included signatures from leaders ranging from the state-level to non-profits, students and professionals in all sectors across the state.

In its 170-year history, California has never had Latino representation in the U.S. Senate. Yet, Latinos make up nearly 40 percent of the state’s population and 54 percent of the state’s K-12 public school system. Latinos also make up the second largest voting bloc in the state and contribute more than $54 billion to the economy. But they are conspicuously missing from the highest levels of the federal government.

“Governor Newsom has a unique opportunity to elevate the Latino community in one of our country's most important political institutions. As we look toward the future and how to rebuild our country in the aftermath of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, we need to impress upon the Governor to consider the many talented Latino and Latina leaders who are ready to fill this critical seat,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO, Latino Community Foundation. “We cannot ignore the voice and representation of the state’s largest group after their impressive turnout in this election. California deserves to have balanced representation for all its residents.”

About Latino Community Foundation:

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested $10 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.

