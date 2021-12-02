Latitude Subrogation Services CEO Joins Executive Committee of National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP) as Treasurer

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Subrogation Services (LSS), a subrogation services and solutions provider for insurers, self-insured entities, third-party administrators (TPAs), and specialty risk companies, is pleased to announce that the company’s president and CEO, Jon Coscia, has been appointed treasurer of the National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP).



“For Jon, this is only a slight shift in responsibility here at NASP,” said Leslie Wiernik, CEO of NASP. “Jon has long been a valued member of our board of directors and currently serves on the Finance Committee. We feel this is a logical progression to utilize his background and experience to the benefit of NASP and all of our members.”

Coscia’s appointment as treasurer makes him an officer and a member of the Executive Committee. He serves as a financial steward of the company with fiduciary responsibilities, as well as acting as liaison with external auditors.

“I fully appreciate the trust that NASP is showing in me,” said Coscia. “My goals as treasurer are to maintain the financial health of the organization in the challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, to continue to support the NASP conservative investment strategy, strategize with the executive committee and other association execs about how to bring in new members, and to keep the association competitive by modernizing through technology investments.”

About Latitude Subrogation Services

Latitude Subrogation Services is a national recovery company specializing in auto, property and worker's compensation claims. Using state of the art technology and a highly specialized work force, Latitude offers comprehensive subrogation and salvage administration services to meet customer’s current goals. For more information, please visit www.latitudesubro.com.

About the National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP)

The National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP), a not-for-profit trade association, was established in November 1998 to meet the needs of the subrogation industry and to provide educational opportunities for insurance professionals. Today, NASP’s top priority still is providing continuing legal education, training and networking opportunities for subrogation professionals whether they are insurance claims professionals, litigators, experts, collection vendors, or other service providers. For more information, please visit www.subrogation.org.

