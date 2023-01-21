Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

01/21/2023 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Baltic-Nordic cooperation (NB8) foreign ministers meeting in Kaunas

(Reuters) - The Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania made a joint call to Germany on Saturday to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks to Ukraine, putting further pressure on Berlin to move faster on aiding Kyiv in its war against Russia.

"We, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Foreign Ministers, call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now," Estonia's Foreign Minister said on Twitter.

"This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard."

The statement came a day after Germany and Western allies reached no decision on whether Berlin would agree to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or permit other countries that have them to do so.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year raised concerns in the small Baltic states - all NATO members that restored their independence after decades of Soviet rule in 1991 - that they could also come under an attack from Moscow.

Russia in recent days has increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions over outside the main front line in Donbas, with Russia's defence ministry saying on Saturday its offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region had put its army's units in more advantageous positions.

Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday he plans to visit Ukraine "quickly," adding that Berlin is in "close dialogue" on the issue of tanks with the United States and other international partners.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. -0.05% 10.145 Delayed Quote.0.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.45% 69.101 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
Latest news "Economy"
12:51aCOVID curbs over, China's tourists hit Thai beaches for first time in 3 years
RE
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
12:22aEx-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
RE
01/21China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
RE
01/21China reported 12,658 COVID-related deaths between Jan 13 and Jan 19
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
2Five inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured, police say
3Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22
4AFAQ Energy : Board Of Directors-(MANE)-2023-01-22
5KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب ..

HOT NEWS