Latvia Plans to Issue Sustainability Bond, Makes Investor Calls to Present Framework

Latvia has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole CIB to arrange a global investor call later in the day to present its new sustainability bond framework, said one of the lead manager banks Wednesday.

Latvia will also conduct a series of fixed-income investor calls which will also commence during the day.

A debut euro-denominated sustainability benchmark bond transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, said the same bank.

