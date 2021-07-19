Launch event for Milano Hub: 21 July 2021 at 09.30

On Wednesday, 21 July at 09.30 (CEST), the launch event will take place for Milano Hub, the Bank of Italy's centre for innovation in support of the digital evolution of the Italian financial market. The event will be streamed live on the Bank's YouTube channel.
Speakers
Moderator
-
Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy
-
Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy
-
Roberta Cocco, Councillor responsible for Digital Transformation and Services at Milan's City Council
-
Giorgio Gobbi, Head of the Bank of Italy's Milan branch
-
Michele Lanotte, Operations Director of Milano Hub
-
Maria Antonietta Scopelliti, General Secretary of Consob
-
Stefano De Polis, Secretary General of IVASS
-
Pier Francesco Ragni, Chief Financial Officer of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
-
Fabrizio Villani, co-founder and Head of Growth of Fintastico
-
Angela Barbaro, Head of Communications at the Bank of Italy
During the event, the panellists will describe the objectives and functioning of Milano Hub and the criteria for admission of the first innovative projects, which this year will focus on the theme: 'The contribution of artificial intelligence to improving the provision of banking, financial and payment services to businesses, households and the public administration, paying particular attention to financial inclusion, adequate consumer protection, and data security'.
The time window for presenting the first project proposals will open on 27 September and close on 29 October 2021.
