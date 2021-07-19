Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Launch event for Milano Hub: 21 July 2021 at 09.30

07/19/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday, 21 July at 09.30 (CEST), the launch event will take place for Milano Hub, the Bank of Italy's centre for innovation in support of the digital evolution of the Italian financial market. The event will be streamed live on the Bank's YouTube channel.

Speakers
  • Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy
  • Alessandra Perrazzelli, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy
  • Roberta Cocco, Councillor responsible for Digital Transformation and Services at Milan's City Council
  • Giorgio Gobbi, Head of the Bank of Italy's Milan branch
  • Michele Lanotte, Operations Director of Milano Hub
  • Maria Antonietta Scopelliti, General Secretary of Consob
  • Stefano De Polis, Secretary General of IVASS
  • Pier Francesco Ragni, Chief Financial Officer of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
  • Fabrizio Villani, co-founder and Head of Growth of Fintastico
Moderator
  • Angela Barbaro, Head of Communications at the Bank of Italy

During the event, the panellists will describe the objectives and functioning of Milano Hub and the criteria for admission of the first innovative projects, which this year will focus on the theme: 'The contribution of artificial intelligence to improving the provision of banking, financial and payment services to businesses, households and the public administration, paying particular attention to financial inclusion, adequate consumer protection, and data security'.

The time window for presenting the first project proposals will open on 27 September and close on 29 October 2021.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 16:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company' s own shares
PU
12:04pALKEMY S P A : 19.07.2021 – Informativa sull'acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
12:04pSAP : HANA Named a Leader in “Multimodel Data Platforms” by Independent Research Firm
PU
12:04pDELTA DRONE : Drawdown of 1 tranche of ORNAN of 1.5M of nominal value
PU
12:04pAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental')
DJ
12:03pSOCIAL LIFE NETWORK (OTC : WDLF) Files an Amended $43,253,342 Complaint in The United States District Court for the Southern District of California
GL
12:02pARCELORMITTAL : announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures (Form 6-K)
PU
12:02pTELENET : BASE announces free mobile data usage throughout Belgium for customers with a monthly subscription for the period from July 17 to 31
PU
12:02pLAUNCH EVENT FOR MILANO HUB : 21 July 2021 at 09.30
PU
12:02pBOOSTHEAT : Eur 5 million bond issue subscribed by main shareholders to accompany the new roadmap
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Freedom Day

HOT NEWS