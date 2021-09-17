Launch of OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2021 - Friday 24 September

17/092021 - The OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2021, the Organisation's annual flagship publication providing data and analysis on the trends shaping business, finance and investment, will be released on Friday 24 September at 11.00 CEST (09.00 GMT).





This year's edition focuses on the potential and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for business and finance. It highlights the ways that AI is transforming market structures, business models and corporate behaviour, focusing on key policy areas such as finance, competition, responsible business conduct and security concerns related to foreign direct investment in AI. It also examines the supervisory technology tools that can help to ensure regulatory oversight, detection and enforcement by governments in these areas.





A webinar to discuss the report's findings will take place the same day at 15.15 CEST. Browse the agenda and register.





