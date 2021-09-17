Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Launch of OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2021 - Friday 24 September

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17/092021 - The OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2021, the Organisation's annual flagship publication providing data and analysis on the trends shaping business, finance and investment, will be released on Friday 24 September at 11.00 CEST (09.00 GMT).

This year's edition focuses on the potential and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for business and finance. It highlights the ways that AI is transforming market structures, business models and corporate behaviour, focusing on key policy areas such as finance, competition, responsible business conduct and security concerns related to foreign direct investment in AI. It also examines the supervisory technology tools that can help to ensure regulatory oversight, detection and enforcement by governments in these areas.

A webinar to discuss the report's findings will take place the same day at 15.15 CEST. Browse the agenda and register.

Journalists will be allowed advance access to the electronic version of the report, by e-mail and under embargo. In asking to receive the report under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures. Requests to receive the report by e-mail under embargo should be sent to embargo@oecd.org. The report will be sent under embargo on Thursday 23 September. To get advance access to OECD reports, complete this short form.

For further information, contact Spencer Wilson of the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aBETR CHOI : Better Choice Company Repurchases Approximately $1.3 Million of Common Stock through Buyback Program
AQ
08:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Bally's Corporation
DJ
08:19aUNITED AIRLINES : FAA says ground stop for United Airlines lifted
RE
08:18aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLifeLock Inc.
DJ
08:18aDECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for QINLOCK® for the Treatment of Fourth-line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
BU
08:17aCOOLPO : - How to run a perfect Hybrid Video Conference during the pandemic
BU
08:16aGERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
08:15aNORWOOD FINANCIAL : Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
08:14aRYB : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
4Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
5China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

HOT NEWS