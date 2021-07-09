Log in
News: Latest News
Launching Wellify, instant access to the subsurface!

07/09/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Pandion Energy is pleased to officially launch Wellify, a new digital visualisation tool for analysis of geochemical and mineralogical data from drill cuttings. The cuttings data contain valuable information for companies exploring for oil and gas and can further be utilised to improve efficiency and safety in drilling operations. The Wellify tool can also potentially be used to identify reservoir zones suitable for CO2 storage.

Wellify is the first product coming out of Cuttings Insight, a non-commercial collaboration project initiated by Pandion Energy in 2020, with DNO Norge AS and Spirit Energy Norway AS as partners and Itera ASA as technical provider. The launch of Wellify marks the end of a successful development and test period. The product is now daily in use with all three companies, demonstrating the rapid acceptance of new digital solutions when user driven.

The idea behind Wellify was to provide the geoscientists with easy access to the high-resolution photos and mineral analysis coming from another joint industry collaboration project, namely the Released Well Initiative (RWI). With cuttings samples from more than 1,900 wells on the Norwegian continental shelf being digitalised, on average 300 - 400 samples per well, this project has created more than two million files and 30 terabytes of data.

Bente Flakstad Vold, VP Exploration & Appraisal at Pandion Energy says:

Cuttings data has traditionally been an under-utilized and hidden data type. Wellify makes the digital cuttings data accessible and brings new valuable and insightful information about the subsurface.

Wellify provides instant and dynamic access to the photos and data from the Released Well Initiative. As all files are streamed through a cloud-based solution, users get immediate access without having to download large quantities of RWI data sets or to install and integrate a new software into existing systems.

The project is currently enrolling new members and will enter the next development phase, further investigating additional functionality and potential uses of the data set from the Released Well Initiative.

Read more about Wellify.

For more information regarding digitalisation in Pandion Energy and Cutting Insight contact:

Helge Nordtorp

(+47) 416 37 430

helge.nordtorp@pandionenergy.no

For a demonstration of Wellify contact:

Bjørn Haugland

(+47) 986 84 646

bjorn.haugland@pandionenergy.no

Disclaimer

Pandion Energy AS published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS