January 21, 2022
Launching of 32nd Round of Quarterly Services and Infrastructure
Outlook Survey (SIOS)-Q4:2021-22
The Reserve Bank has launched the 32nd roundof the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the reference period January-March 2022. The survey assesses the business situation for the current quarter (Q4:2021-22) from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India and their expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q1:2022-23) based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation. Owing to continued uncertainty because of the Covid-19 pandemic, an additional block has been included in this survey round for assessing the outlook on key parameters for the two subsequent quarters (Q2:2022-23andQ3:2022-23).
-
The results for the 30th round i.e. for Q2:2021-22were released in public domain on October 8, 2021.The results for the 31st round survey will be released shortly.
-
M/s Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. has been authorized to conduct the survey for January-March 2022 quarter on behalf of the Reserve Bank. While the agency will approach selected companies, other companies in the services and infrastructure sectors are also encouraged to participate in the survey by downloading the survey questionnairefrom the Bank's website, which is placed under the head 'Forms' (see 'More Links' at the bottom of the RBI Homepage) and the sub- head 'Survey'. The duly authenticated filled-in survey questionnaire may be e-mailed as per contact details given therein.
4. Identity of the respondents is not revealed.
5. In case of any query/clarification, kindly contact us at the following address:
The Director
Division of Enterprise Surveys,
Department of Statistics and Information Management, Reserve Bank of India, C-8, 2nd Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.
Phone: 022-26578664,022-26572197.
Please click hereto send email.
