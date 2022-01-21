�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
January 21, 2022

Launching of Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS):

January-March 2022 (Round 97)

The Reserve Bank has launched the 97th roundof the quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) of the Indian manufacturing sector for the reference period January-March 2022. The survey assesses business sentiment for the current quarter (Q4:2021-22) and expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q1:2022-23), based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation. The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector. Owing to continued uncertainty because of the Covid-19 pandemic, an additional block has been included in this survey round for assessing the outlook on key parameters for the two subsequent quarters (Q2:2022-23 and Q3:2022-23).

The results for the 95 th round i.e. for Q2:2021-22 th round survey will be released shortly. M/s Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. has been authorised to conduct the survey for January-March 2022 on behalf of the Reserve Bank. While the agency will approach selected companies, other manufacturing companies are also encouraged to participate in the survey by downloading the survey questionnaire ' Forms ' (see 'More Links' at the bottom of the RBI Homepage) and the sub-head' Survey Identity of the respondents is not revealed. In case of any query/clarification, kindly contact us at the following address:

The Director,

Division of Enterprise Surveys,

Department of Statistics and Information Management,

Reserve Bank of India, C-8, 2nd Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

Phone: 022-26578386,022-26572197.

Please click hereto send email.