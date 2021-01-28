Lavado Duncanson Appointed Acting Parliamentary Commissioner

The Ministry of National Security is pleased to inform the general public of Mr. Lavado Duncanson's appointment as Acting Parliamentary Commissioner, Parliamentary Registration Department, effective, 23rd December 2020.

Mr. Duncanson has amassed over 28 years of Public Service experience having served as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister where he held many leadership roles such as Head of the Land Unit, and head of the Labour Relations, Government Office Accommodations Unit and Small Business Centre in the Ministry of Public Service & National Insurance and Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, respectively.

Mr. Duncanson has travelled extensively throughout the world and has gained a wealth of knowledge, enhanced by representing The Bahamas at the Labour Conference held in Switzerland, and the Global Dialogue Forum on Collective Bargaining in the Public Service. He was a participant in the 'Effective Dispute Management in a Changing World - An Executive Programme in Negotiation and Mediation' held in Singapore. Mr. Duncanson also served as co-author for the Case Study: 'The Bahamas: The Case for Public Sector Modernization,' for the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration - CARICAD. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. Mr. Duncanson is married and is the proud father of two children. He currently serves as Assistant Pastor of The New Lively Hope Baptist Church and is a Marriage Officer. He enjoys challenging young people and encourages them to maximize their potential through his own life-long experiences.

Ministry of National Security

Nassau, N.P. The Bahamas

27th January 2021