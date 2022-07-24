Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt
during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal
to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea.
Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last
year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and
sped up a rise in global commodity prices, delivering a
financial shock to Egypt.
In its response to the war, Egypt has been torn between
long-standing ties to Russia and its close relationship to
Western powers that have sanctioned and sought to isolate
Moscow.
Western embassies had lobbied Egypt and the Arab League
ahead of Lavrov's visit, which included talks with President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and representatives of the Arab League.
"We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to
meet all their commitments," Lavrov said in a press conference
with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
"We discussed specific parameters of cooperation in this
area, agreed on further contacts between the relevant
ministries, and we have a common understanding of the causes of
the grain crisis."
Since the start of the war, a blockade of Ukrainian ports by
Russia's Black Sea fleet has trapped tens of millions of tonnes
of grain, worsening global supply chain bottlenecks.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed a deal
on Friday to restart Ukrainian wheat exports by sea, but a
Russian strike on Odesa on Saturday put implementation of the
agreement in doubt.
Russia has blamed the blockade on Ukrainian mines, though
under Friday's deal pilots would guide ships along safe
channels. Lavrov said he hoped the United Nations would succeed
in removing "illegitimate restrictions" on shipping.
"There are still 70 foreign vessels from 16 or 17 countries
standing there as almost hostages, including, incidentally, one
vessel blocked in Ukrainian ports because of the threat of
mines, which is supposed to bring food to Egypt," he said.
Russia has continued to supply Egypt with wheat since the
war's outbreak, selling to both the government and the private
sector.
Lavrov is visiting Egypt at the start of a regional tour of
African states.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)