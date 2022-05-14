Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lavrov says all will suffer from West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia

05/14/2022 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Dushanbe

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the West had announced a "total hybrid war" against Russia and it was hard to predict how long it would last.

In a speech on the 80th day since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lavrov pointed to the barrage of sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow and attempted to portray Russia as the target, not the perpetrator, of aggression.

"The collective West has declared total hybrid war on us and it is hard to predict how long all this will last but it is clear the consequences will be felt by everyone, without exception," he said in a speech.

"We did everything to avoid a direct clash - but now that the challenge has been thrown down, we of course accept it. We are no strangers to sanctions: they were almost always there in one form or another."

Efforts by the West to isolate Russia were doomed to fail, Lavrov said, while pointing to the importance of Russia's relations with China, India, Algeria and Gulf countries. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'
RE
09:51aAlabama transgender youth can use medicine during transition -judge
RE
09:46aIslamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
RE
09:44aNigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets
RE
09:31aTaliban's first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit
RE
09:12aExclusive-Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry, Erdogan advisor says
RE
09:05aExclusive-Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry, Erdogan advisor says
RE
08:57aLavrov says all will suffer from West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia
RE
08:57aLavrov says hard to predict how long West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia will last
RE
08:55aNigeria's markets regulator publishes rules on crypto assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
3Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Bots or bucks? What's behind Musk's Twitter 'hold'?

HOT NEWS