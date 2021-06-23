Log in
Law Offices of Brad Jackson : Attorneys Named Among Best Lawyers in Texas

06/23/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas have been named in the 2021 Best Lawyers in Texas guide in recognition of their extensive work for clients in civil lawsuits.

Both lawyers are included in the exclusive guide following their previous selections in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Attorneys are chosen for the Best Lawyers publications based solely on nominations from other lawyers who practice in the same areas of law.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Jackson earned a spot on the 2021 roster of Texas' top lawyers for his decades of work in commercial litigation on behalf of successful businesspeople and companies of all sizes.

In addition to their individual Best Lawyers selections, Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann helped The Law Offices of Brad Jackson earn a spot on the 2021 Best Law Firms list from Best Lawyers. Mr. Jackson additionally was named to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's best lawyers and the Best Lawyers in Dallas list from the publishers of D Magazine.

The team at The Law Offices of Brad Jackson is well-known throughout North Texas and the entire state based on the firm's commitment to seeking equal justice for people from all walks of life, including those from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

In addition to business disputes and commercial litigation, the firm also handles contract disputes, shareholder and partnership litigation, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries, wrongful deaths, and many other legal claims.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-offices-of-brad-jackson-attorneys-named-among-best-lawyers-in-texas-301318674.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson


© PRNewswire 2021
