Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law360 Quotes Brian Patterson on Alleged Dominican Republic Labor Abuses

01/19/2022 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For its article "Dems Push Probe of Dominican Republic's Sugar Workers," on claims by Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee that labor laws are being violated in the Dominican Republic's sugar industry, Law360 quoted Akin Gump labor and employment partner Brian Patterson.

The article notes that the House members urged the U.S. Trade Representative, the Labor Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to investigate jointly whether recent reports constitute a violation of the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR).

Patterson, who successfully represented Guatemala in the only enforcement effort made under CAFTA-DR's labor provision, said of that experience, "What we learned from the dispute between the U.S. and Guatemala is that proving a violation of the labor provisions is extraordinarily difficult because of the high standards. I think that the most difficult portion of that standard to satisfy is the portion which requires us to demonstrate that failure to enforce is labor laws affected trade between the parties."

Disclaimer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:06p'WECRASHED' TEASER : Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
AQ
01:06pPromaxo Expands Presence with Opening of New Office in Belgium
BU
01:05pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale Of A 78,647-Square-Foot Multi-Tenant Plaza for $7.5M
PU
01:05pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Indoor Plant Care In Winter - Do's and Don'ts
PU
01:05pPULTEGROUP : Centex Announces New Community in Seguin
PU
01:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two-building industrial facility in sought-after Dallas market sells
PU
01:05pPTS : Disclosure
PU
01:05pNV5 GLOBAL : Midwest Utility Selects NV5 for $39 Million Contract to Upgrade LNG Infrastructure
PU
01:05pNATIONAL GRID : 'National Grid' or 'the Company') Board Appointment - Form 6-K
PU
01:05pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5Temporary respite for the Nasdaq

HOT NEWS