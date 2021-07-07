LawPay : Expands Legal Contactless Payments for Attorneys with QR Codes

Increase in Mobile Payment Adoption Fuels New Ways to Accept Legal Payments

LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, expanded its features to release QR codes for immediate use by attorneys to accept and receive payments. These new custom payment QR codes are available for use by all LawPay customers as an easy way for their clients to pay digitally by simply scanning the QR code on an invoice to save time and increase cash flow for the firms.

Adoption of online payment acceptance by law firms saw an accelerated double-digit growth rate among enterprise firms in 2020, due to client demand for contactless payments. As mobile payments become more widely accepted and expected, this new mobile addition from LawPay provides yet another mobile payment option for firms.

“This addition to our LawPay product provides our customers’ clients with yet another way to pay from their phone. Our recent research shows that more than one-third of clients are ready to make online payments via their mobile devices, and that number continues to grow,” said Greg Kattawar, LawPay EVP of Product and Engineering. “Providing clients with a QR code payment option is a contactless, seamless, and convenient way for our firms to get paid faster and easier.”

Fifty-seven percent of lawyers have already returned to the office according to a LawPay customer survey conducted in early 2021. As more law firms return to the office, having additional contactless payment methods will continue to drive revenue growth among firms that are adopting online payments.

The QR codes can be printed out and displayed at reception or added to an invoice. When a client scans a LawPay QR code, they are sent to a custom, mobile-friendly payment page that is hosted on a secure server. The client then enters their own payment details, which are automatically encrypted and sent directly to LawPay’s system.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars, and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

