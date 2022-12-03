Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

12/03/2022 | 07:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday.

The U.S. and the EU have so far sought to be conciliatory about the bill, saying last week they would seek to tackle the bloc's concerns about the package, known as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

EU members worry the $430 billion bill, with generous tax breaks for U.S. companies, may disadvantage European companies from car manufacturers to makers of green technology.

Officials from both sides are due to address the issue at a meeting next week, but Bernd Lange, the chair of EU parliament's trade committee, said he no longer expects a negotiated solution as only small changes could still be agreed through talks.

"I don't think that much will change in substance, because the law has already been passed," Lange was quoted as saying by Funke media group, adding that complaining to the WTO would make send a message that the bill was incompatible with the organization's rules.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:10aIran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel - state media
RE
04:06a'There is no future': Lebanon's new poor face long-term stagnation
RE
04:00aEnergy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
RE
03:50aUK government could bring in military to ease strike action- ruling party chairman
RE
03:44aMoldova won't pay 50% December advance to Gazprom by Dec. 20- deputy PM
RE
03:35aBOJ's Wakatabe warns risk of 'Japanification' not gone yet
RE
02:37aSaudi Aramco's Luberef expects to raise up to $1.32 billion from IPO
RE
02:11aIndia plans federal oversight of all real-money online games-sources, document
RE
01:46aS.Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike
RE
01:44aChina's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U.S. intel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fuji Soft proxy fight the latest test of Japan Inc board independence
2China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U...
3Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
4Moldovagaz to buy gas from Energocom as well as from Gazprom
5CaixaBank S A : strengthens its commitment to responsible investing wit..

HOT NEWS