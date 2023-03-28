Lawmakers question regulators over SVB collapse

STORY: In the first congressional hearing into the sudden collapse of two U.S. regional lenders and the ensuing chaos in markets, the top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve criticized SVB for its risk modeling and lack of a chief risk officer.

While lawmakers in both parties agreed the banks were mismanaged, Republicans reserved ire for regulators as well, who they said should have identified and addressed the problems sooner. Senator Tim Scott, the panel's top Republican, cast doubt on giving regulators more authority in the wake of the crisis.