Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lawmakers urge USTR to push for extension of WTO's moratorium on digital trade

06/13/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to push during World Trade Organization meetings this week for an extension of a moratorium on tariffs on digital trade that has been in place since 1998.

More than 100 trade ministers from the WTO's 164 members are meeting in Geneva this week, but the 27-year-old trade body remains deeply challenged by crises ranging from Russia's war in Ukraine to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that one or two global deals could be reached this week, but said there were still challenges to overcome.

Thirty-four U.S. lawmakers, led by Democratic Representative Suzan DelBene and Republican Representative Darin LaHood, warned that one of the key issues at hand - whether to renew a moratorium on tariffs on digital goods such as e-books, movies and video games and digital services such as emails, texts and software - would have big consequences for the United States.

"Failing to renew the moratorium, as we have done for more than twenty years, would undermine the strength of the American economy, jobs, and innovation," they told Tai in a letter dated Friday that was viewed by Reuters.

DelBene told Reuters extending the ban on e-commerce tariffs should be "low-hanging fruit for the WTO."

One senior USTR official expressed hope the moratorium could be extended, and said U.S. officials had made clear to opponents they would also be harming developing countries.

In their letter, the lawmakers noted trade in digital goods and services had become increasingly vital to U.S. workers and businesses, including many small businesses that used digital tools to export their products and services overseas.

If India and other countries prevailed in their efforts to end the moratorium, countries would be able to slap duties on sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, entertainment, software, and financial services, which would further disrupt supply chains and jack up consumer prices, the lawmakers said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aYoung S.Korean home buyers test Yoon's vow to resolve affordability crisis
RE
12:43aS.korean industries, including auto, steel, petrochemical and ce…
RE
12:41aS.korean industries, including auto, steel, petrochemical and c…
RE
12:26aIndonesia central bank says "plenty" of FX offers after rupiah falls
RE
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hot Inflation Print -2-
DJ
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Hot Inflation Print Triggers Market Shock Waves as Next Fed Move Eyed
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMEDIA-Some Chinese cities on trial to shorten quarantine period for international arrivals - Global Times
RE
12:09aBlackRock extends AGM vote choice to more equity index clients
RE
12:07aIndian shares drop 2% ahead of inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EV maker Electric Last Mile Solutions files for bankruptcy
2New Zealand shares fall after hot U.S. CPI print; Australian markets cl..
3Toyota shares fall over 2% after criticism from green activist investor..
4Gold prised off 1-month high as U.S. bond yields climb
5Singapore's Frasers Property to take hospitality trust private

HOT NEWS