Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week - Daily Mail

10/16/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London

(Reuters) - British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pActivist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk
RE
05:43pSaudi king Salman says kingdom seeks stability and balance in oil markets
RE
05:40pAustralian miner IGO says chief executive passes away
RE
05:40pLawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week - Daily Mail
RE
05:21pUk lawmakers will try to oust prime minister this week despite d…
RE
04:48pThousands protest in Paris over soaring prices
RE
04:07pMarketmind: Hello darkness my old friend
RE
03:53pBelarus to host nearly 9,000 Russian troops -defence ministry
RE
03:13pFrench refinery strike further hits petrol supplies, says PM
RE
03:09pEU leaders set to explore gas price cap options - document
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Reactions to Xi's speech opening China's Communist Party Congress
2French refinery strike further hits petrol supplies, says PM
3Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in several regions
4Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt
5China considers easing short-term trading rules for foreign funds

HOT NEWS