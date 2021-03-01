Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices

03/01/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - A manager at Amazon.com Inc sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment.

The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a "systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination," despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos.

Seattle-based Amazon had no immediate comment. The complaint was filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Newman, a Harvard Business School graduate and former adviser to U.S. Senator Cory Booker, said Amazon delayed by 2-1/2 years her rise to senior manager by hiring her in 2017 for a more junior role for which she was overqualified, a "de-leveling" that reduces awards of company stock.

She also accused a male supervisor of using racial tropes by calling her "aggressive," "too direct" and "just scary," and another male co-worker of sexually harassing her and once pulling on her braids while saying, "You can leave this behind."

Both men were also named as defendants, and according to the lawsuit the co-worker was terminated. His lawyer could not immediately be identified.

Newman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. She is represented by Douglas Wigdor, who also represented women suing the former movie producer Harvey Weinstein and Fox News over alleged harassment or discrimination.

Amazon has worked to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In September its cloud computing chief Andy Jassy, who will succeed Bezos as Amazon CEO, gave the keynote address at a Black Employee Network entrepreneurship conference.

The news site Recode last week reported allegations of racial disparities in Amazon promotions and performance reviews.

Amazon also faces lawsuits claiming it mistreated workers in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic at its facilities.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pNike's North American head steps down after report reveals ties to resale business
RE
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : shares rise on strong current-quarter forecast, upbeat results
RE
05:49pLawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:27pBitcoin rises 8% to $48,861.48
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Level Off -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pKOSS  : GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally
RE
05:25pNew U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops
RE
05:21pTech Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pMost U.S. Treasury Yields Close Lower
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ