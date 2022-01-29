Log in
Lawyer SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Interviews Digital PR Expert Rene Perras on KISS PR Subject Matter Experts Podcast

01/29/2022 | 12:56pm EST
New York City, NY , Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listen the full episode your favorites Podcast Channel

Perras uses his analogy from decades of experience, which he now applies to digital press communication. During the subject matter experts podcast hosted by KISS PR's Qamar Zaman, Canadian entrepreneur Rene Perras discussed the importance of the 5 W's of PR when writing press releases.

Zaman and Perras covered:

  • How to SEO PR and use search intent
  • How to write a press release
  • How to use Google Universal
  • How to pitch Journalist
  • Subject matter podcast host Qamar Zaman also asked Rene how agencies can take proper documentation from their clients prior to releasing any kind of news announcement.

About Digital PR Advisory of Rene Perras

Lawyer PR and digital marketing consultant Rene Perras specializes in PR advisory to many law firms and public companies.

About KISS PR Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Hosted by Lawyer Marketing and SEO Expert Qamar Zaman of KISS PR, a digital marketing agency that helps companies large and small law firms in the area of website design, SEO, conversion rate optimization and digital public relations.

Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com

KISS PR LinkedIn

KISS PR Facebook

Company: KISS PR
Phone: 9726462789



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
