Lawyer SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Interviews Digital PR Expert Rene Perras on KISS PR Subject Matter Experts Podcast

New York City, NY , Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perras uses his analogy from decades of experience, which he now applies to digital press communication. During the subject matter experts podcast hosted by KISS PR's Qamar Zaman, Canadian entrepreneur Rene Perras discussed the importance of the 5 W's of PR when writing press releases.

Zaman and Perras covered:

How to SEO PR and use search intent

How to write a press release

How to use Google Universal

How to pitch Journalist

Subject matter podcast host Qamar Zaman also asked Rene how agencies can take proper documentation from their clients prior to releasing any kind of news announcement.

About Digital PR Advisory of Rene Perras

Lawyer PR and digital marketing consultant Rene Perras specializes in PR advisory to many law firms and public companies.

About KISS PR Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Hosted by Lawyer Marketing and SEO Expert Qamar Zaman of KISS PR, a digital marketing agency that helps companies large and small law firms in the area of website design, SEO, conversion rate optimization and digital public relations.

