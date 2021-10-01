Lawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A disbarred American lawyer who
spent decades battling Chevron Corp over pollution in
the Ecuadorian rainforest was sentenced Friday to six months'
imprisonment for criminal contempt charges arising from a
lawsuit brought by the oil company.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Steven Donziger
after finding him guilty in May of "willfully" defying court
orders, including by failing to turn over his computer and other
electronic devices.
"It seems that only the proverbial two-by-four between the
eyes will instill in him any respect for the law," Preska said.
Donziger's lawyer, Martin Garbus, called the sentence
"outrageous."
Chevron and private lawyers serving as prosecutors for the
United States did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Donziger plans to appeal. He will remain under home
confinement, where he has been for two years, if he appeals
quickly. Preska denied bail pending the appeal.
His sentencing is the latest twist in a legal saga stemming
from his representation of villagers in Ecuador's Lago Agrio
region who sought to hold Chevron liable for water and soil
contamination by Texaco between 1964 and 1992. Chevron acquired
Texaco in 2000.
Donziger, a Harvard Law School graduate, won a $9.5 billion
judgment against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court in 2011.
San Ramon, California-based Chevron sued him in Manhattan
federal court later that year, claiming that he and his
associates pressured the presiding judge in Ecuador.
In 2014, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to enforce
the $9.5 billion judgment, saying it had been secured through
bribery, fraud and extortion.
Chevron later sought to recoup money Donziger personally
reaped in the Ecuadorian case, and Kaplan ordered Donziger to
turn over electronic devices to the company's forensic experts.
When he refused, Kaplan charged him with criminal contempt.
He was disbarred https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-donziger/lawyer-who-took-on-chevron-in-ecuador-is-disbarred-in-new-york-idUSKCN25A2P4
by a New York appeals court last year.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo in New York. Additional reporting
by Jonathan Stempel.
Editing by Noeleen Walder, David Bario and Matthew Lewis)