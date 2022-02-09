Layoffs begin at shuttered Phillips 66 Alliance Louisiana refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 this week
began laying off hourly workers at its shuttered Alliance,
Louisiana, refinery, which is being converted to an oil and
refined products terminal by August, sources familiar with plant
operations said on Wednesday.
Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas declined to
comment.
About half of the 450 hourly employees at the refinery will
be laid off by Sunday, the sources said. The remainder will stay
on through May 1.
About 27 hourly workers are being trained to operate the
terminal when it begins operating, the sources said.
Supervisors from the company's midstream division were at the
Alliance site as it prepares to begin terminal operations, the
sources said.
Phillips 66 announced in November that it would not reopen
the Alliance refinery, which was shut in mid-August ahead of
Hurricane Ida. The hurricane caused the plant to be flooded on
Aug. 16 following the breach of a floodwall. The company had put
the refinery up for sale a week before the hurricane made
landfall.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)