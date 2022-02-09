Log in
Layoffs begin at shuttered Phillips 66 Alliance Louisiana refinery -sources

02/09/2022 | 05:15pm EST
HOUSTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 this week began laying off hourly workers at its shuttered Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, which is being converted to an oil and refined products terminal by August, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas declined to comment.

About half of the 450 hourly employees at the refinery will be laid off by Sunday, the sources said. The remainder will stay on through May 1.

About 27 hourly workers are being trained to operate the terminal when it begins operating, the sources said. Supervisors from the company's midstream division were at the Alliance site as it prepares to begin terminal operations, the sources said.

Phillips 66 announced in November that it would not reopen the Alliance refinery, which was shut in mid-August ahead of Hurricane Ida. The hurricane caused the plant to be flooded on Aug. 16 following the breach of a floodwall. The company had put the refinery up for sale a week before the hurricane made landfall. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
