Le Pen's party comes top in Provence in regional election

06/20/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The party of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around Marseille, beating the incumbent centre-right into second place, according to an exit poll.

The Rassemblement National's Thierry Mariani garnered 33% of the vote, the exit poll showed, just ahead of the 30% won by the centre-right's Renaud Muselier, who had struck an alliance with President Emmanuel Macron's party. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2021
