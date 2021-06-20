Le Pen's party comes top in Provence in regional election

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The party of French far-right
leader Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of regional
elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around
Marseille, beating the incumbent centre-right into second place,
according to an exit poll.
The Rassemblement National's Thierry Mariani garnered 33% of
the vote, the exit poll showed, just ahead of the 30% won by the
centre-right's Renaud Muselier, who had struck an alliance with
President Emmanuel Macron's party.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)